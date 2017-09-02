Local

September 2, 2017 10:58 PM

Railroad Fire at 5,414 acres; west side near Sugar Pine Railroad largely controlled

By Jessica Johnson

jjohnson@fresnobee.com

The Railroad Fire south of Yosemite National Park was at 5,414 acres with 15 percent containment Saturday night, though ancient Giant Sequoias appear to be out of danger.

Fire officials said the western side of the fire, in and around Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad, was largely controlled.

There were more than 800 firefighting personnel involved, with an expected containment date of Sept. 8.

Four helicopters, 58 fire engines and eight dozers also were tackling the blaze.

An advisory evacuation for the communities in the Sky Ranch area remains in effect. Highway 41 remains closed from south of Wawona to Cedar Valley Drive.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad survives a close call from wildfire 2:22

Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad survives a close call from wildfire

Pause
Railroad Fire near Yosemite surges with afternoon wind 1:23

Railroad Fire near Yosemite surges with afternoon wind

Tenaya Lodge manager describes Railroad Fire evacuation effort 1:21

Tenaya Lodge manager describes Railroad Fire evacuation effort

Evacuations ordered as Railroad Fire burns through Fish Camp 0:23

Evacuations ordered as Railroad Fire burns through Fish Camp

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space 4:32

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space

Fresno State takes the field for final fall football scrimmage 1:22

Fresno State takes the field for final fall football scrimmage

Derek Carr's mom talks jersey retirement ceremony 0:57

Derek Carr's mom talks jersey retirement ceremony

Here's a look at the Pier Fire on Sept. 1 and the morning of Sept. 2 0:58

Here's a look at the Pier Fire on Sept. 1 and the morning of Sept. 2

How to keep your pets safe during the heat wave 0:39

How to keep your pets safe during the heat wave

Safety tips offered to endure record-breaking heat 1:03

Safety tips offered to endure record-breaking heat

  • Tenaya Lodge employees take on fire suppression duties while smoke billows nearby

    While guests are escorted from the Tenaya Lodge and its employees take on fire suppression duties nearby Yosemite National Park will be open for Labor Day.

Tenaya Lodge employees take on fire suppression duties while smoke billows nearby

View more video

Local