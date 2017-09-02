Railroad Fire grows, but giant sequoias in Nelder Grove still safe

The Railroad Fire in Fish Camp just south of Yosemite National Park grew by more than 1,000 acres overnight, totaling 5,414 by Saturday morning, and was just 10 percent contained.
The blaze breached the northwest boundary of Nelder Grove on Friday, but flames haven’t reached some 100 giant sequoias that have been growing there for more than 2,500 years.
“Nothing of historical significance has been damaged right now,” said spokesman Andy Isolano. “They are working diligently to keep it away from the older trees. … They are pretty confident they are going to be able to keep it away.”
Highway 41 remains closed in both directions from south of Wawona in Yosemite to Cedar Valley Drive.
The wildfire has destroyed six homes and one other structure since flames ignited Tuesday afternoon. The blaze is primarily growing east of Highway 41. The fire has grown a little closer to the communities of Big Sandy and Sugar Pine, Isolano said Saturday, but no new structures were damaged overnight. Residents along Sky Ranch Road are on an evacuation advisory.
Nearly 600 fire personnel were working to contain the fire on Saturday morning. Isolano said with the increased resources and personnel, firefighters expect to make good headway over the next couple days.
Yosemite visitors should use Highway 49 to Highway 140, or the Highway 120 entrance. The Summerdale, Big Sandy and Nelder Grove campgrounds in Sierra National Forest are closed.
