Local

September 2, 2017 10:33 AM

Railroad Fire grows, but giant sequoias in Nelder Grove still safe

By Carmen George

cgeorge@fresnobee.com

The Railroad Fire in Fish Camp just south of Yosemite National Park grew by more than 1,000 acres overnight, totaling 5,414 by Saturday morning, and was just 10 percent contained.

The blaze breached the northwest boundary of Nelder Grove on Friday, but flames haven’t reached some 100 giant sequoias that have been growing there for more than 2,500 years.

“Nothing of historical significance has been damaged right now,” said spokesman Andy Isolano. “They are working diligently to keep it away from the older trees.  They are pretty confident they are going to be able to keep it away.”

A map of the Railroad Fire provided Thursday, Aug. 31.

Highway 41 remains closed in both directions from south of Wawona in Yosemite to Cedar Valley Drive.

The wildfire has destroyed six homes and one other structure since flames ignited Tuesday afternoon. The blaze is primarily growing east of Highway 41. The fire has grown a little closer to the communities of Big Sandy and Sugar Pine, Isolano said Saturday, but no new structures were damaged overnight. Residents along Sky Ranch Road are on an evacuation advisory.

Nearly 600 fire personnel were working to contain the fire on Saturday morning. Isolano said with the increased resources and personnel, firefighters expect to make good headway over the next couple days.

Yosemite visitors should use Highway 49 to Highway 140, or the Highway 120 entrance. The Summerdale, Big Sandy and Nelder Grove campgrounds in Sierra National Forest are closed.

This story will be updated.

Carmen George: 559-441-6386, @CarmenGeorge

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Evacuations ordered as Railroad Fire burns through Fish Camp 0:23

Evacuations ordered as Railroad Fire burns through Fish Camp

Pause
Tenaya Lodge manager describes Railroad Fire evacuation effort 1:21

Tenaya Lodge manager describes Railroad Fire evacuation effort

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space 4:32

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space

Railroad Fire near Yosemite surges with afternoon wind 1:23

Railroad Fire near Yosemite surges with afternoon wind

Fresno State takes the field for final fall football scrimmage 1:22

Fresno State takes the field for final fall football scrimmage

CHP helicopter crew hoists body out of canyon 2:01

CHP helicopter crew hoists body out of canyon

Derek Carr's mom talks jersey retirement ceremony 0:57

Derek Carr's mom talks jersey retirement ceremony

Watch as Edison High comes up just short in loss to Reno prep football power 1:03

Watch as Edison High comes up just short in loss to Reno prep football power

High school football highlight reel | Turlock at Clovis 0:53

High school football highlight reel | Turlock at Clovis

Bodies recovered from car that crashed into the Kings River more than a month ago 1:32

Bodies recovered from car that crashed into the Kings River more than a month ago

  • Tenaya Lodge employees take on fire suppression duties while smoke billows nearby

    While guests are escorted from the Tenaya Lodge and its employees take on fire suppression duties nearby Yosemite National Park will be open for Labor Day.

Tenaya Lodge employees take on fire suppression duties while smoke billows nearby

View more video

Local