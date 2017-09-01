No Limits Adventure Camp takes place Sept. 5-9 in Yosemite Valley

The No Limits Adventure Camp, funded by a grant from the Yosemite Conservancy, will take place Sept. 5-9, with camp based at Yosemite Valley’s Housekeeping Camp.
No Limits is partnering with the Yosemite Mountaineering School to provide the climbing activity and BORP Adaptive Sports from the San Francisco Bay Area to provide the cycling activities.
More than 30 years ago, Mark Wellman was paralyzed in a climbing accident in the Sierra Mountains but didn’t let it slow down his passion for exploring the mountains and wilderness.
He made the first paraplegic ascents of Half Dome and El Capitan and pioneered techniques for adaptive rock climbing for people with disabilities.
Now, he’s sharing that passion by bringing a group of 10 people who use wheelchairs on a multi- day adventure camp in Yosemite Valley.
People with spinal cord injuries and other disabilities will get to experience rock climbing on Yosemite’s granite walls, handcycling below Half Dome and Yosemite Falls, and the camaraderie of camping next to the Merced River during the No Limits Adventure Camp in Yosemite.
Many of the campers have never been to Yosemite Valley or experienced rock climbing.
Adaptive Rock Climbing is made possible for people with disabilities through the specialized equipment and techniques developed by Wellman and other climbers.
Traditional climbing equipment such as pulleys, belay devices, and rope ascenders are combined with special seats, harnesses, and grips that allow people with limited leg or arm function to ascend the wall.
Cycling is made possible through handcycles and other bikes designed specifically for people with a wide range of abilities. In addition to the bikes being powered by arms rather than legs, some have modified brakes and shifters for people with limited hand function as well.
Comments