Barbecue still on to support Cedar Valley Volunteer Fire Department

No, you read that headline correctly. A large barbecue to support the Cedar Valley Volunteer Fire Department will still take place tomorrow (Sept. 2), from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., a call to the station confirmed Friday.
Staff at the department added the station is not immediately threatened by the fire, and the barbecue, held at its location (44907 Lake Side Drive A, Oakhurst, 93644) will still offer up deep-pit barbecued goodness to all who attend.
Adult tickets are $12, and kids ages 2-10 are $5. Children under 2 can eat for free.
The donations are critical to help support the department, staffed by Paid Call Firefighters, as they serve everywhere from Oakhurst to Yosemite National Park. A raffle will also be held, with tickets $1 each.
Anyone and everyone is invited to attend.
Details: (559) 683-0600.
Staff report
