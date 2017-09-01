Resources increased on Railroad Fire as blaze continues rampage, grows to nearly 3,000 acres

Livestream of meeting at Oakhurst Community Center on the #RailroadFire. UPDATE (9 p.m.): Hi everyone! Mark from the Sierra Star here, and the reporter who shot this live video from tonight's meeting (Aug. 31) about the fire at Oakhurst Community Center. There's a lot of time leading up to information about the fire as I move in, and introductions are given. So if you want to skip straight ahead to updates from the incident commander Deron Mills, and others working on this blaze, it all starts right around 15 minutes in. Thanks for watching! And apologies for any disruptions in quality or noise, my hand shakiness, this was all shot with my smartphone.Posted by Sierra Star Online on Thursday, August 31, 2017
More personnel have been assigned to the Railroad Fire in Fish Camp Friday morning, as the blaze continues its rapid growth highest patterns east towards the Big Sandy area.
Officials said the blaze was at 2,971 acres and 0% contained, with 437 personnel assigned alongside 10 hand crews, 4 helicopters, 35 engines, 6 bulldozers, and 12 water tenders. Air tankers would likely be placed on order throughout the day, but due to fires throughout the state and West Coast, the exact number that would be available was not immediately known.
“We anticipate progress today,” said Alex Olow, “We’re hopeful of increasing that containment percentage out of zero, but it’s really weather dependent.”
The fire was highly active Thursday, and grew mostly towards the east, officials said during a community meeting held that evening.
They said the fire will continue its spread in that direction today, towards Big Sandy and possibly southeast towards Sugar Pine and Speckerman Mountain.
Big Sandy Campground was evacuated Thursday afternoon, and Sky Ranch Road was on an evacuation advisory. Officials expressed confidence during that evening’s meeting the fire would remain held along Jackson Road.
The cause of the Railroad Fire is under investigation. Evacuation shelters are located at the Oakhurst Community Center (which will be closed at noon today), and Yosemite Valley Visitors Center.
Small animals can be accepted at the Mariposa SPCA building, while large animals are being taken at the Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds, similar to the Detwiler Fire in July. Tanner Tweed can be contacted there at (559) 994-2794.
Another shelter, courtesy of the Central California Disaster Team, will be available at the Oakhurst Community Center.
Smoke completely blanketed areas in Fish Camp near the fire Thursday, and was particularly strong in parts of Oakhurst and Ahwahnee.
Those with sensitivity to smoky conditions are advised to consult with their physicians, and remain inside with the windows closed. Smoke is typically strongest in the mornings, officials said, and clears from the afternoon into the evening.
Air quality forecast
A strong high pressure system remains over the area which continue to bring in hotter and drier conditions.
Eye level winds in the afternoon are forecast to be 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph and terrain-driven. Oakhurst, Mariposa and Ponderosa Basin will see more smoke impacts in the morning then clearing in the afternoon due to their location to the fires.
Still expect potential morning smoke in the Central Valley. The Eastern side of the crest may see smoke impacts in the evening and overnight. Intensity of smoke will depend on the activity of the fires. Dense smoke for short periods can aggravate symptoms for sensitive persons.
Fire information
☆ South Fork (in Yosemite National Park): https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5502/
☆ Empire (in Yosemite National Park): https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5475/
☆ Railroad: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5553/, (559) 373-0040.
This story will be updated.
