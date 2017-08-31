Battalion Chief dies in car crash on the way home from Railroad Fire

Los Padres National Forest announced Thursday evening that a Battalion Chief from Santa Lucia died in a car crash on the way home from serving on the Railroad Fire in Eastern Madera County.
Gary Helming, who was stationed in Santa Maria, began working for the U.S. Forest Service as a seasonal firefighter 22 years ago, officials said in a release.
He worked for the Bureau of Land Management, and National Park Service, before returning to the USFS in 2013.
“Our hearts go out to Gary’s family, the Forest Service and the wildland fire community, he exemplified the highest standards of honor and professionalism,” said Ken Heffner, Los Padres Deputy Forest Supervisor. “Gary was a tremendous leader, partner, and thoughtful person who engaged with everyone. He will be greatly missed.”
Helming is survived by his wife and three children.
Staff report
