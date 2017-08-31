Mandatory evacuation ordered for Big Sandy Campground

According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, a mandatory evacuation order was just issued at 3:20 p.m., Aug. 31 for Big Sandy Campground due to the Railroad Fire. The area of Sky Ranch is under evacuation advisory at this time.
Sheriff deputies said residents need to be prepared to take action immediately. Don’t wait for an evacuation order to leave if you feel threatened.
If you’re in need of evacuation assistance, call 9-1-1.
A Red Cross evacuation center has been established at the Oakhurst Community Center, 39800 Road 425B.
The Central California Animal Disaster Team is on standby to assist the Madera County Sheriff’s Office/ Animal Control with animal evacuation and emergency animal sheltering if needed.
The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office has issued a notice that there is no threat to the Ponderosa Basin area at this time.
Fire officials will hold a special meeting to give an update on the Railroad Fire, 7 p.m., at the Oakhurst Community Center.
