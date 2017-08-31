Lazarcheff new president of state veterinary group

Dr. Kevin Lazarcheff, owner of Oakhurst Veterinary Hospital, was recently sworn in as president of the California Veterinary Medical Association, the largest state veterinary medical association in the nation with more than 7,200 members.
Lazarcheff, DVM, a native of Reno, attended the University of Nevada, Reno, where he received a Bachelor’s of Science in Veterinary Science, and graduated from University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine in 1993.
He has practiced small and large animal medicine and surgery in Nevada, Washington, and California.
Until acquiring Oakhurst Veterinary Hospital earlier this year, Lazarcheff was practicing emergency and critical care medicine and surgery at specialty veterinary practices in Fresno and Merced.
He has represented the Central Valley on the CVMA’s Board of Governors for the past seven years.
“The CVMA is one of the premier organization advocating for animal and the veterinary profession in the country,” Lazarcheff said. “I am pleased to be representing this organization, the Valley, the Oakhurst community and everything they offer.”
Lazarcheff lives in Ahwahnee with his wife Stacie, two children, Gabby, 15, and Wyle, 11, two dogs, two cats and a leopard gecko.
About California Veterinary Medical Association
Organized veterinary medicine in California began on Jan. 11, 1888 at a meeting held by a small group of veterinary practitioners in San Francisco. They formed the California State Veterinary Medical Association, the 14th state association in the nation.
From this small beginning, CVMA grew to its present status as the largest state veterinary medical association in the nation, and assumed its leadership position through ambitious, innovative programs.
The California Veterinary Medical Association is committed to serving their membership and community through innovative leadership and to improving animal and human health in an ethically and socially responsible manner.
About Oakhurst Veterinarian Hospital
Oakhurst Veterinary Hospital is pleased to provide a wide variety of veterinary services for small animals in Eastern Madera County. The hospital’s veterinarians and staff are devoted to staying on top of the latest diagnostics, treatments, and wellness programs to maintain the optimal health of all pets.
Details: Oakhurst Veterinary Hospital, 40799 Highway 41 - Hours are 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. http://oakhurstveterinaryhospitalca.com/. For after hours emergencies call (559) 451-0800, or (559) 437-3766.
