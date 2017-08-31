EMC SPCA seeking foster homes

Do you have room for a furry temporary house-guest? Do you have a little love and kindness to give to a homeless animal?
Learn about foster opportunities with the Eastern Madera County SPCA at one of two informational meetings this month. Find out what kind of support you receive (the EMC SPCA pays for food and some other items), what's expected of you and how to be a great foster parent.
Even if you can’t foster right now, you are welcome to come learn about other volunteer opportunities in a support role.
The meetings will be held 5:30 p.m., Sept. 14, at Wine Tails in Oakhurst, and at 2 p.m., Sept. 30 at the Cat’s Meow in Oakhurst.
Additional informational meetings in other mountain areas will be announced shortly.
While an RSVP is not necessary, it is helpful. Email: karensusanbauer@gmail.com.
EMC SPCA
