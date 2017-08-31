Local

August 31, 2017 8:44 AM

Vegetation fire quickly handled near Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds

By Mark Evan Smith

msmith@sierrastar.com

A vegetation fire reported near the Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds, on Road 415, appeared to be brought quickly under control Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at about half an acre around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, and was burning with a low rate of spread in grassland between Bohna Ranch and the grounds. About five acres was initially thought to be involved.

Most incoming crews and resources, potentially including some from the Railroad Fire in Fish Camp, were canceled around 9 a.m. as scanner reports noted hose line was surrounding the flames.

Kevin Tweed, owner of the rodeo grounds, said the fire was caused by mowing activities in the parking area, in preparation for the Coarsegold Stampede professional rodeo Sept. 16 and 17.

“The starter rope to my water trailer broke so the motor wouldn’t start,” Tweed said. “We brought our water truck there just as the firefighters were showing up. Thank God for the firefighters, they are incredible.”

