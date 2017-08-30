Wind shifts quickly on Railroad Fire, spot fires billow smoke southwest

More Videos

Evacuations ordered as Railroad Fire burns through Fish Camp 0:23

Evacuations ordered as Railroad Fire burns through Fish Camp

Pause
Tenaya Lodge manager describes Railroad Fire evacuation effort 1:21

Tenaya Lodge manager describes Railroad Fire evacuation effort

Fresno State takes the field for final fall football scrimmage 1:22

Fresno State takes the field for final fall football scrimmage

Pier Fire intensifies as seen from Sequoia National Forest webcam 0:10

Pier Fire intensifies as seen from Sequoia National Forest webcam

Bulldogs coach Tedford talks about the decision to start Chason Virgil at QB 1:08

Bulldogs coach Tedford talks about the decision to start Chason Virgil at QB

Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard 0:49

Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard

Body cam captures car spinning out, hitting deputies assisting separate crash victims 0:51

Body cam captures car spinning out, hitting deputies assisting separate crash victims

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space 4:32

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space

Arden Arcade on lockdown after law enforcement officers shot 0:21

Arden Arcade on lockdown after law enforcement officers shot

Sacramento County sheriff's deputy killed in motel shooting 3:01

Sacramento County sheriff's deputy killed in motel shooting

  • Evacuations ordered as Railroad Fire burns through Fish Camp

    The Railroad Fire in the Fish Camp Area near Sugar Pine Railroad started around noon Tuesday. Evacuation orders have been issued for all of Fish Camp from the Mariposa County Line to the Yosemite National Park Entrance. Residents will need to evacuate using highway 41 northbound through Yosemite National Park.

The Railroad Fire in the Fish Camp Area near Sugar Pine Railroad started around noon Tuesday. Evacuation orders have been issued for all of Fish Camp from the Mariposa County Line to the Yosemite National Park Entrance. Residents will need to evacuate using highway 41 northbound through Yosemite National Park. Mariposa County Sheriff
The Railroad Fire in the Fish Camp Area near Sugar Pine Railroad started around noon Tuesday. Evacuation orders have been issued for all of Fish Camp from the Mariposa County Line to the Yosemite National Park Entrance. Residents will need to evacuate using highway 41 northbound through Yosemite National Park. Mariposa County Sheriff

Local

Wind shifts quickly on Railroad Fire, spot fires billow smoke southwest

By Mark Evan Smith

msmith@sierrastar.com

August 30, 2017 4:24 PM

A turbulent shift in the winds on the Railroad Fire in Fish Camp Wednesday afternoon pushed smoke in a southwest direction.

The fire was at least 3 to 4 miles from Ahwahnee, information officer Daniel Tune said at 5:15 p.m., noting every burned mile is equivalent to around 640 acres. He said that meant the fire would have to double or triple in size to get close, which was extremely unlikely.

“What happens with smoke like this is a kind of optical illusion where it looks closer than it actually is, like it looks close to Oakhurst, but not really,” Tune said. “It’s still miles away.”

Tune said the flames hadn’t spread much further than a ranger station about a quarter mile south of the Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad, near where the fire originally started on Tuesday.

In an afternoon update, the fire was reported at 1,200 acres, and remained 5% contained, with 350 personnel, 26 fire engines, seven hand crews, two helicopters, and three air tankers assigned.

Per scanner reports, a strike team was regrouping at Cal Fire Station 12 in Oakhurst around 4 p.m.. Flames leaping as high as 100 feet were being reported in some areas during the day.

Minor damage was also reported, via scanners, to one of the historic railroad cars at Sugar Pine Railroad. That information has not been confirmed. The fire was also reportedly pushing back towards Fish Camp, with spot fires reported across Highway 41 to the east, from the blaze’s origins on the western side. Winds were reportedly shifting during the day.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

All of Fish Camp and Sugar Pine, including the railroad, Tenaya Lodge, and Narrow Gauge Inn, remain under mandatory evacuation. Highway 41 is closed in the Cedar Valley area, with no entry to Yosemite National Park from that direction.

According to ongoing scanner reports, the fire is burning mostly towards the east, from its origin point on the west side of Highway 41 near Mill Canyon Road in Fish Camp around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Related stories from The Sierra Star

  Comments  

Videos

Tenaya Lodge employees take on fire suppression duties while smoke billows nearby

View More Video