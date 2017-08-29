Railroad Fire explodes to 1,000 acres, forces complete evacuation of Fish Camp

A rapidly growing inferno near Yosemite National Park has now reached more than 1,000 acres and is 0% contained, the U.S. Forest Service reports, as hundreds have been forced to flee the flames.
The Railroad Fire, sparked around 12:30 p.m. near Highway 41 and Mill Canyon Road in Fish Camp, has forced the highway’s closure as well as the evacuation of all businesses and homes in the area, including Tenaya Lodge.
Road 630 (Sugar Pine Road) and all cross streets, as well as Highway 41 between Cedar Valley Road and Summerdale Campground are also under evacuation orders, per the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.
For full information on the Railroad Fire, including evacuated areas, shelters, its growth throughout the day, and videos and more photos, click here.
