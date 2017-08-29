Deputies from the Madera and Mariposa County sheriff’s offices, as well as Yosemite National Park rangers and state responders, prepare to go door-to-door on around 50 homes and some 50 cabins in the general area of Fish Camp as flames approached from the Railroad Fire Tuesday afternoon.
Local

Counties, the state, and federal agencies join forces as Railroad Fire grows near Yosemite

By Mark Evan Smith

msmith@sierrastar.com

August 29, 2017 4:10 PM

Numerous deputies, firefighters, and other responders from the Madera and Mariposa county areas quickly got to work Tuesday on something nobody ever wants to see - a raging blaze forcing people from resorts and their homes near Yosemite National Park.

The Railroad Fire was estimated at around 300 acres in the afternoon, after it was first reported about 12:30 p.m. near Highway 41 and Mill Canyon Road, close to Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad and Narrow Gauge Inn.

Numerous agencies have joined forces to help residents and guests evacuate, while bringing the flames under control. Those include Cal Fire, the U.S. Forest Service, Caltrans, and the sheriff’s offices and road and fire departments from both Madera and Mariposa counties, among others.

The highway remains closed at Road 630 while Tenaya Lodge, the inn, and other hotel locations have been evacuated. At least three homes have been claimed by the blaze.

An evacuation shelter has been opened at the Oakhurst Community Center.

For full details on the Railroad Fire, click here.

