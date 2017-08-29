Motorcycle club hosts firefighters fundraiser

The Sierra Shadow Casters motorcycle club will host its annual Sierra Moonshine Poker Run fundraiser for the Mariposa County Volunteer Fire Departments 1 p.m., Sept. 9 at the Mariposa Fairgrounds Amigo stage area. The public is invited to come out at 1 p.m., and enjoy the barbecue lunch served by volunteer firefighters, and live music from Fresno’s classic rock band L Train. A donation of $15 is requested at the gate for the meal and entertainment.
Other activities include a 50/50 raffle drawing as well as a special $5 raffle, with four separate drawings for a Traeger Bronson Wood Pellet Grill donated by Mariposa ACE Hardware; a Char-Broil brand gas smoker donated by Oakhurst True Value; a five-hour party boat rental for 13 people (donated by Millers Landing at Bass Lake); and compliments of Tenaya Lodge, a night’s stay and meal for two.
For those who ride any type of street legal motorcycle, a 90-mile poker run is scheduled in the morning starting at 9:30 a.m., from the Mariposa Fairgrounds and winding through the Sierra foothills. The ride will make five stops along the route to draw a playing card from a standard deck of cards. Each card drawn is noted on a “poker hand sheet,” and at the end of the run the person with the highest hand wins a cash prize. The game also pays the individual with the low hand.
Event sponsors include Sierra Telephone, High Country Health Foods and Café, Pioneer Market, and Savory’s Restaurant who is providing adult beverages. Those interested in contributing to the prize pool or to become a financial sponsor or vendor can contact SSC Club President Mark Aston at (559) 974-3328.
Motorcycle riders can pre-register for the run at www.sierrashadowcasters.com or sign up the morning of the event from 8 to 9:15 a.m. A single rider is $25 and a rider with passenger is $40. A commemorative ride pin is given to the first 150 poker run registrants.
