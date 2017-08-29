A photo of the Railroad Fire from Tenaya Lodge.
A photo of the Railroad Fire from Tenaya Lodge. Sonya Hopkins Submitted photo
A photo of the Railroad Fire from Tenaya Lodge. Sonya Hopkins Submitted photo

Local

Tenaya Lodge evacuated as Railroad Fire roars through Fish Camp

By Mark Evan Smith

msmith@sierrastar.com

August 29, 2017 2:19 PM

An inferno in Fish Camp forced authorities to ask Tenaya Lodge to evacuate Tuesday afternoon, with the evacuations made mandatory around 2:45 p.m., a mere 30 minutes later as the fire was estimated at 300 acres.

That made Tenaya Lodge the latest location to be evacuated as the flames continue to rapidly claim land in Fish Camp. Staff said they were reaching out to other resorts and hotels to accommodate their guests.

The evacuation was requested shortly before 2:15 p.m. Tuesday as the Railroad Fire exploded throughout the Fish Camp area, near Highway 41 and Mill Canyon Road by Sugar Pine Railroad. Numerous evacuations were ordered and Highway 41 was closed north of Oakhurst.

For full information on the blaze, including road closures and evacuations, click here.

  Comments  

Videos

Railroad fire burning in Sierra National Forest

Railroad fire burning in Sierra National Forest 0:15

Railroad fire burning in Sierra National Forest
Here's how to protect your home with defensible space 4:32

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space
Madera DA collects letters in opposition of releasing Kenneth Jackson 4:37

Madera DA collects letters in opposition of releasing Kenneth Jackson

View More Video