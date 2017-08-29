Tenaya Lodge evacuated as Railroad Fire roars through Fish Camp

An inferno in Fish Camp forced authorities to ask Tenaya Lodge to evacuate Tuesday afternoon, with the evacuations made mandatory around 2:45 p.m., a mere 30 minutes later as the fire was estimated at 300 acres.
That made Tenaya Lodge the latest location to be evacuated as the flames continue to rapidly claim land in Fish Camp. Staff said they were reaching out to other resorts and hotels to accommodate their guests.
The evacuation was requested shortly before 2:15 p.m. Tuesday as the Railroad Fire exploded throughout the Fish Camp area, near Highway 41 and Mill Canyon Road by Sugar Pine Railroad. Numerous evacuations were ordered and Highway 41 was closed north of Oakhurst.
For full information on the blaze, including road closures and evacuations, click here.
Comments