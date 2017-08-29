The sizzle is back with record heat in the forecast

Even though the air was rapidly warming, the Briggs brothers found a cool way to spend last Saturday, taking in a few hours of catch-and-release fishing, while waiting for the Yosemite Lakes Park Clubhouse pool to open at noon.
Ezra, 9, planned on splashing and playing with friends under the watchful eye of big brother, Wesley, 16, who began working as a lifeguard at the pool this year.
Wesley said the family, which has lived in YLP for about a decade, is very close and enjoys spending time together. He attends Adventist School in Fresno, while Ezra is homeschooled.
As record-breaking heat re-surges with a vengeance throughout this week and well into the next, and temperatures expected to top the century mark, Mountain Area residents were hunting for cool ways to beat the blazing heat during these last few lingering weeks of summer.
