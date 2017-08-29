The sizzle is back with record heat in the forecast

Nothing was going to interfere with their weekend plans, not even the heat wave currently blanketing the Mountain Area and Central Valley. So after finishing their chores, brothers Ezra and Wesley Briggs spent early Saturday morning fishing in the lake near the Yosemite Lakes Park Clubhouse before cooling off in the clubhouse pool, where Wesley is a lifeguard. Here Wesley, 16, watches as Ezra, 9, carefully reels in a fish, which Wesley quickly grabbed and released back into the water. Wesley prefers to fish using a spool of fishing line rather than a pole. He said he once caught a seven-pound Bass using this technique. Morgan Voorhis Sierra Star