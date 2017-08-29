Nothing was going to interfere with their weekend plans, not even the heat wave currently blanketing the Mountain Area and Central Valley. So after finishing their chores, brothers Ezra and Wesley Briggs spent early Saturday morning fishing in the lake near the Yosemite Lakes Park Clubhouse before cooling off in the clubhouse pool, where Wesley is a lifeguard. Here Wesley, 16, watches as Ezra, 9, carefully reels in a fish, which Wesley quickly grabbed and released back into the water. Wesley prefers to fish using a spool of fishing line rather than a pole. He said he once caught a seven-pound Bass using this technique.
Local

The sizzle is back with record heat in the forecast

By Morgan Voorhis

mvoorhis@sierrastar.com

August 29, 2017 2:14 PM

Even though the air was rapidly warming, the Briggs brothers found a cool way to spend last Saturday, taking in a few hours of catch-and-release fishing, while waiting for the Yosemite Lakes Park Clubhouse pool to open at noon.

Ezra, 9, planned on splashing and playing with friends under the watchful eye of big brother, Wesley, 16, who began working as a lifeguard at the pool this year.

Wesley said the family, which has lived in YLP for about a decade, is very close and enjoys spending time together. He attends Adventist School in Fresno, while Ezra is homeschooled.

As record-breaking heat re-surges with a vengeance throughout this week and well into the next, and temperatures expected to top the century mark, Mountain Area residents were hunting for cool ways to beat the blazing heat during these last few lingering weeks of summer.

