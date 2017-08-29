Railroad Fire near Yosemite closes Highway 41, could grow to 5,000 acres

More Videos 4:32 Here's how to protect your home with defensible space Pause 1:31 This tiger cub was bought in Tijuana, caught at San Diego border 1:22 Fresno State takes the field for final fall football scrimmage 0:48 Fresno protesters celebrate charges being dropped 1:08 Bulldogs coach Tedford talks about the decision to start Chason Virgil at QB 5:46 Watch Fresno Unified board president Brooke Ashjian's statement on LGBT controversy 0:49 Faith leaders in Fresno call for Brooke Ashjian to resign in light of LGBT remarks 0:46 Fish for free? Saturday is your day to give fishing a try ... no license required 0:47 Serial carjacker dragged by motorist, loses pants 1:14 Watch the Selma Bears' snap that earned a win over Kerman Lions Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Railroad fire burning in Sierra National Forest

A vegetation fire, named the Railroad Fire, which began at 1 p.m., Aug. 29, had grown to 300 acres just a couple hours later. It is burning in steep terrain with heavy fuel west of Highway 41 near Sugar Pine. The highway has been closed, and mandatory evacuation orders are in place for Sugar Pine, Sugar Pine Camp and Fish Camp. About 200 personnel were on scene, including 15 engines, four hand crews, three helicopters and 10 air tankers. Additional resources have been ordered, Video by Sonya Hopkins

