    A vegetation fire, named the Railroad Fire, which began at 1 p.m., Aug. 29, had grown to 300 acres just a couple hours later. It is burning in steep terrain with heavy fuel west of Highway 41 near Sugar Pine. The highway has been closed, and mandatory evacuation orders are in place for Sugar Pine, Sugar Pine Camp and Fish Camp. About 200 personnel were on scene, including 15 engines, four hand crews, three helicopters and 10 air tankers. Additional resources have been ordered, Video by Sonya Hopkins

Railroad Fire near Yosemite closes Highway 41, could grow to 5,000 acres

By Mark Evan Smith

msmith@sierrastar.com

August 29, 2017 12:33 PM

A blaze in Fish Camp shortly south of Yosemite National Park, reported around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, grew to 300 acres by 3 p.m. with the potential to scorch as much as 5,000. Evacuations and road closures were ordered.

Closures on Highway 41 have been shifted since they were first put in place near Tenaya Lodge around 12:40 p.m. As of 2:45 p.m., the highway is closed in Cedar Valley to the south of Fish Camp, and at Summit Road.

By 1 p.m., Narrow Gauge Inn and the communities of Sugar Pine and Sugar Pine Camp had been completely evacuated.

Shortly before 2:15 p.m., authorities prepared to request evacuation of Tenaya Lodge. Around 30 minutes later, mandatory evacuations were issued for the resort, and requested for the entire Fish Camp area, as the flames continued to burn towards the resort.

All evacuees were being directed to go through Yosemite National Park instead of to the south.

A very large air tanker was being requested at that time to support numerous air attack crews and ground equipment.

An evacuation center was being set up by the American Red Cross at Oakhurst Community Center, with plans for it to be opened around 3 p.m.

The fire was first reported near Highway 41 and Mill Canyon Road.

By 3 p.m., the blaze was estimated at 300 acres. It started to the west side of Highway 41, and was spreading to the east. Air attack crews were overhead earlier in the afternoon to make retardant and water drops, and remained overhead at that time. Reportedly, some air attack teams were having trouble on the fire’s eastern flank due to smoke impacting their visibility.

Some air resources were reportedly being diverted from the South Fork and Empire fires in Yosemite National Park.

At least three houses were reportedly involved in the flames, with the possibility of many more. Most locations in Fish Camp, including the railroad and Narrow Gauge Inn, were reportedly under threat, and mandatory evacuations for the entire area were expected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story will be updated.

