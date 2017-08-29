Regina Carr, formerly a vice principal at Madera High School, will begin her tenure as principal of Yosemite High Sept. 12.
Regina Carr, formerly a vice principal at Madera High School, will begin her tenure as principal of Yosemite High Sept. 12. Jeanne Ratchford Submitted photo
Regina Carr, formerly a vice principal at Madera High School, will begin her tenure as principal of Yosemite High Sept. 12. Jeanne Ratchford Submitted photo

Local

New principal named at Yosemite High School

August 29, 2017 11:58 AM

Regina Carr has been named the new principal of Yosemite High School.

In a release on the Yosemite Unified School District Website, Superintendent Cecelia Greenberg welcomed Carr to the community.

“Ms. Carr brings a strong instructional and technology background to the district, having been a longtime teacher and instructional coach, as well as a vice principal,” Greenberg said. “One of the things that we heard consistently from those who know her was her outstanding ability to form connections and her strong work ethic.”

Carr formerly served as a vice principal at Madera High School. District staff said she was working to complete her responsibilities in that position before she joins Yosemite High full time Sept. 12.

She replaces Randy Seals, who after four years as the principal of Yosemite High, took a position in June as the superintendent of Bass Lake Joint Unified School District following the retirement of Glenn Reid.

This story will be updated.

Staff report

  Comments  

Videos

Railroad fire burning in Sierra National Forest

Railroad fire burning in Sierra National Forest 0:15

Railroad fire burning in Sierra National Forest
Here's how to protect your home with defensible space 4:32

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space
Madera DA collects letters in opposition of releasing Kenneth Jackson 4:37

Madera DA collects letters in opposition of releasing Kenneth Jackson

View More Video