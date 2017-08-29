New principal named at Yosemite High School

Regina Carr has been named the new principal of Yosemite High School.
In a release on the Yosemite Unified School District Website, Superintendent Cecelia Greenberg welcomed Carr to the community.
“Ms. Carr brings a strong instructional and technology background to the district, having been a longtime teacher and instructional coach, as well as a vice principal,” Greenberg said. “One of the things that we heard consistently from those who know her was her outstanding ability to form connections and her strong work ethic.”
Carr formerly served as a vice principal at Madera High School. District staff said she was working to complete her responsibilities in that position before she joins Yosemite High full time Sept. 12.
She replaces Randy Seals, who after four years as the principal of Yosemite High, took a position in June as the superintendent of Bass Lake Joint Unified School District following the retirement of Glenn Reid.
This story will be updated.
Staff report
Comments