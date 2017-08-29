Officials say new hybrid shuttles will help alleviate congestion in Yosemite National Park

Two new shuttle buses have been added to the fleet at Yosemite National Park, and officials said they will help alleviate traffic congestion from the popular vacation destination.
The hybrid diesel-electric buses increase the total number of shuttles to 27, officials said, and will help provide visitors with easy access to transportation throughout the park.
“The shuttle bus system in Yosemite National Park provides visitors with easy access to popular destinations and alleviates the need to drive from one point to another throughout the park,” said Chip Jenkins, Yosemite’s acting superintendent. “These shuttle buses are an essential component of our visitor services operation in Yosemite National Park. We are excited to add two new buses to the fleet.”
The shuttles travel to numerous popular areas, such as in Yosemite Falls and El Capitan in Yosemite Valley, Lembert Dome in Tuolumne Meadows, and up to Glacier Point.
Yosemite Hospitality, Inc., a subsidiary of Aramark, the park’s concessionaire company, operates the fleet. The buses, 40 feet long and able to transport up to 74 passengers, were manufactured by New Flyer in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Officials said the diesel-electric hybrid engine inside both buses is 50% more efficient than a standard diesel engine.
Yosemite National Park serves over 5 million visitors annually, officials said, helping to provide more than $686 million to surrounding communities such as Oakhurst, Fish Camp, and Mariposa.
