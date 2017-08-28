North Fork Rancheria cuts ribbon on new Housing Services Office

North Fork Rancheria Tribal Chair Gary Walker and Tribal Executive Housing Director Paul Irwin cut the ceremonial ribbon for the opening of the rancheria’s new Housing Services building on Friday, Aug. 25. They are surrounded by members of the North Fork Rancheria Tribal Council, California Assemblyman Frank Bigelow, Brittany Dyer of District 5 Madera County Supervisor Tom Wheeler’s Office, and members of the Tribal Housing Board of Commissioners. Charles Altekruse Submitted photo