Firefighters holding the line on South Fork Fire in Yosemite National Park

The South Fork Fire, near Wawona inside Yosemite National Park, showed no growth and remains at 4,330 acres with 44% contained, officials said in a Saturday morning update.
Smoky skies remain present from both that blaze, and the Empire Fire burning to the north near Glacier Point Road.
The South Fork Fire, started Aug. 13 near the South Fork of the Merced River and about a mile east of Wawona, grew close to the community and forced temporary evacuations, which were completely lifted Thursday.
To help take down the inferno, 304 personnel remained on duty Saturday working to extinguish hot spots and monitor the fire’s perimeter, while securing fire lines. Repair and rehabilitation efforts have begun in the affected area, officials said.
To the north, the Empire Fire, which began July 31, was estimated at 2,230 acres Saturday. Because it is in a fire-adapted wilderness area, crews have allowed it to burn naturally, officials said, which creates healthier ecosystems.
Though signs were positive in regards to both fires, smoky conditions remain a regular sight both in and around Yosemite, causing poor air quality, officials said.
In the park, areas like Yosemite Valley, Half Dome, and El Capitan have remained smoky for days. Outside Yosemite, Fish Camp, Oakhurst, and Mariposa have also felt the hazy effects, especially in the early morning and evening hours.
Those with sensitivity to smoky conditions are advised to consult with their physicians, and remain inside with the windows closed.
Despite the smoggy skies, Yosemite can still be entered and enjoyed from all roads, including Highway 41, officials said.
For more information on the South Fork Fire, dial (209) 379-1493, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5502/, or email yose_fire_info@nps.gov.
Comments