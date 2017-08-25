Family friendly Mariposa Fair opens its four-day run next week

Since 1939, the Mariposa County Fair has been providing family fun to the people of Mariposa and other surrounding communities. The fair opens its four-day run Sept. 1, with the grounds opening at noon.
A carnival, magic and juggling shows, Sadie the Balloon Lady, dachshund and stick horse races, and the ultimate cowboy and cowgirl contests are just a few of the activities that will provide old-fashioned fun for the young and young-at-heart.
A parade goes through downtown Mariposa at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2.
The rodeo, complete with bull riding, calf roping, girl’s barrel racing, and team roping will be held at 8 p.m. Sept. 3 in the Goldbowl.
Some of the exhibits at the fair include baked goods, clothing, accessories and home furnishings, crafts and collections, flower, arrangements, fruits and vegetables, paintings and drawings, photography, and preserved foods.
A destruction derby, scheduled for the evening of Sept. 2, is already sold out.
Ticket prices are: $10 for adults 12 and up, $5 for kids 11 and under for a daily pass; $30 for adults and $12 for kids to go all four days, and in the grandstands, $15 for box seats at the derby, $12 for the rodeo, and $12 for general seats at the derby and $10 for the rodeo.
The Secret Garden
With this year’s Mariposa County Fair theme being “Country Scenes and Children’s Dreams,” the Mariposa County Master Gardeners will be focusing on activities for children, among their usual educational outreach activities.
Each day, on the patio just outside the horticultural building, the Master Gardeners, in conjunction with 4-H, will host “Make Your Soil and Eat it Too,” from 1-2 p.m., “See How Roots Grow” from 2-3 p.m., and “Plant a Seed for Fall” from 3-4 p.m..
In the horticultural building, there will be a mock-up garden gate to the Secret Garden with an imaginary keyhole, and children will be given a card with a key shape on one side and the questions for the scavenger hunt on the other. This activity will be available every day during fair hours.
Educational outreach for the home gardening public will include information on composting, a demonstration of “Plants That Attract Pollinators,” and a video on Fire Recovery.
Details: master gardeners, (209) 966-7078, mgmariposa@ucdavis.edu.
NOTE: For a complete four-day schedule of events and more information, go to www.mariposafair.com.
Staff Report
