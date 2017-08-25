Know a woman who wants to live their dream? Soroptimist grants are now available

Soroptimist International of the Sierras is now taking applications for ‘Live Your Dream’ college grants for women who seek to improve their lives with the help of additional education and training.
The Live Your Dream Education and Training Awards for Women have been given out by Soroptimists since 1972, distributing more than $25 million to tens of thousands of women across the country so they can reach their educational goals.
Any applicants can determine their eligibility by visiting www.soroptimist.org/awards/eligibility.html. All application materials are available at www.soroptimist.org/awards/apply.html.
The application, plus two reference forms must be submitted by Nov. 15 to: Soroptimist International of The Sierras, Club President Joelle Leder, P.O. Box 41, Oakhurst CA., 93644.
For more information about Soroptimist International of The Sierras, contact Club President Joelle V. Leder at JoelleLeder@gmail.com, visit www.soroptimistofthesierras.org, or visit the group’s Facebook page.
The club’s monthly meetings are the first and third Thursdays of each month, from noon to 1 p.m. at Crab Cakes Restaurant.
Soroptimist, a 501(c)(3) organization that relies on charitable donations to support its programs, also powers LiveYourDream.org - an online community offering volunteer opportunities in support of women and girls.
