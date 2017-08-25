Sierra Historic Sites Association names Debby Carter volunteer of the year

Debby Carter, Sierra Historic Sites Association volunteer of the year, holds an early hand drawn map of the Fresno Flats (original name of Oakhurst) area. The map by early settler, Betty Wimer, a descendent of the Nichols and Newton families, is drawn on the backside of gift wrap. In addition to ranches and businesses, it shows the location of the flume that carried logs from the mountains to the valley. Debbie Sebastian Special to Sierra Star