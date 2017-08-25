Sierra Historic Sites Association names Debby Carter volunteer of the year

Debby Carter was named volunteer of the year, this week, by the Sierra Historic Sites Association as the group readies for the Saturday, Sept. 16, Heritage Days parade and celebration.
Carter has volunteered at the Fresno Flats Research Library for four years inventorying thousands of photographs, documents, maps and other historical information.
The research library is a part of the Fresno Flats Historic Village and Park and is located on School Road.
Carter was nominated by Brenda Negley, parade coordinator, and was approved by the SHSA board of directors.
Volunteering is not something new for Carter, a 30-year area resident. She volunteered with the fire department for six years.
Some may know Carter as an EMT as she worked for the Sierra Ambulance Service for eight years before returning to school earning an elementary school teaching credential. She then taught in Coarsegold and for the Bass Lake School District for 17 years.
She has also served on the Sierra Vista Scenic Byway Association as chairperson, promoting and raising funds and caring for that 100-mile mountain treasure.
“What happened in the past makes this place what it is now,” Carter explained. “Understanding the past makes us appreciate and respect those who came before us.”
She believes understanding the history makes people appreciate it more. “Also, it is interesting to see how history repeats itself ... (discussions about) incorporation, road names.”
Carter truly is “Saving the Past for the Future,” this year’s Heritage Days theme, as she draws on her study of area history and her knowledge of the research library contents (including a complete set of Sierra Star editions) to write the “Remember When” column which appears in the Sierra Star.
NOTE: The Heritage Days parade begins at 10 a.m., starts at Yosemite High on School Road and heads west on Road 426 towards Highway 41, ending at Golden Oak Drive.
