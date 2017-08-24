North Fork hardware store now a U-Haul dealer

North Fork Rentals @ The Hardware Store is now a U-Haul dealer offering trucks, trailers, towing equipment, and moving supplies.
Store owner Pat Coleman is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Eastern Madera County.
Coleman bought the store last year from Ed Johnson, now 91, who owned and operated the store for 38 years. The last four years, Coleman was the store manager.
After purchasing the store, Coleman moved the business next door from its original location on Main Street.
Coleman’s three sons, Carter, Cade and Collin, also work at the store.
In addition to the U-Haul equipment, the store also rents tractors, backhoes, nail guns, and air compressors.
U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is now available at all U-Haul locations, enabling customers to access trucks and vans every hour of every day through the self-pick-up and self-return options on their uhaul.com account. After hours drop-off is available for customer convenience.
An internet-connected mobile device with camera and GPS features is needed to take advantage of self-service.
North Fork Rentals @ The Hardware Store is a great place to become U-Haul Famous. Take your picture in front of a U-Haul product, send it in and your face could land on the side of a U-Haul truck. Upload your photo through Instagram using #uhaulfamous, or go to www.uhaulfamous.com to submit photos and learn more.
Details: North Fork Rentals @ The Hardware Store 32917 Main Street (Road 222), North Fork, 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday - (559) 877-6437, www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-North-Fork-CA-93643/051672/.
Staff Report
