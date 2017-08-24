Jason Johnsen with wife Samantha. Jason will be formally installed as the pastor of the Oakhurst Lutheran Church in October. Current pastor, David Sebastian, who has served the congregation for 34 years, plans on retiring later this year.
Jason Johnsen with wife Samantha. Jason will be formally installed as the pastor of the Oakhurst Lutheran Church in October. Current pastor, David Sebastian, who has served the congregation for 34 years, plans on retiring later this year. Submitted Photo
Jason Johnsen with wife Samantha. Jason will be formally installed as the pastor of the Oakhurst Lutheran Church in October. Current pastor, David Sebastian, who has served the congregation for 34 years, plans on retiring later this year. Submitted Photo

Local

Oakhurst Lutheran Church will have a new pastor come October

August 24, 2017 7:50 AM

Jason Johnsen will be formally introduced to the congregation of Oakhurst Lutheran Church and the community on Rally Day, Sunday, Sept. 10. His ordination and formal installation as the pastor of the church will take place in October when his father, also a Lutheran minister, will ordain him.

Pastor David Sebastian who has served the congregation for the past 34 years will continue to serve until his formal retirement later this year.

“I look forward to Jason’s arrival as our new pastor,” Sebastian said, “and am excited by the talents and gifts he brings to our congregation.”

Johnsen comes from a long line of Lutheran pastors. During his birth and early childhood, his parents, Ruth and Dave, were missionaries in Madagascar for more than 10 years until Dave received a call as a lead pastor in Chino, where Johnsen spent the rest of his adolescence.

After graduating high school, he attended California Lutheran University to study communications and film, and perhaps most importantly met and befriended his now wife, Samantha. They decided to attend Fuller Theological Seminary together where Johnsen received his Masters in Divinity and she received her Masters in Theology.

Johnsen has directed camps through Lutheran Retreats Camps and Conferences, interned and worked at Lutheran churches in Southern California, and eventually accepted a call as a youth pastor in Ventura.

He spent about five years serving the church and community there while Samantha worked as an online high school teacher and campus chaplain, as well as an adjunct at a nearby community college. These days Jason’s family lives in Grants Pass, Oregon where the couple spent their last year discerning God’s next call on their lives.

“I’m now honored and excited to accept a call as the lead pastor at Oakhurst Lutheran Church,” Johnson said. “I’m looking forward to bringing my love for Christ and people as well as my vision for faith acting in the midst of contemporary culture into this ministry.”

Johnsen enjoys playing guitar, surfing, swimming, hiking, and reading with his wife. They plan on moving to Oakhurst with their two llamas and indoor cat by early September.

Staff Report

  Comments  

Videos

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space 4:32

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space
Madera DA collects letters in opposition of releasing Kenneth Jackson 4:37

Madera DA collects letters in opposition of releasing Kenneth Jackson
Dramatic video shows a helicopter snuffing out portions of a wildfire near Oakhurst 2:04

Dramatic video shows a helicopter snuffing out portions of a wildfire near Oakhurst

View More Video