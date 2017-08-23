Look for a Ferris wheel and more at annual Oakhurst Fall Festival in October

The 25th Annual Oakhurst Fall Festival presented by the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce, its largest fundraiser, takes place 4 - 10 p.m., Oct. 13, and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Oct. 14. To commemorate this milestone event in the community, a few changes and additions have been made to present an amazing festival to the community.
The Oakhurst Community Park will be filled with specialty booths offering everything from collectibles to local wine samplings, hand-crafted beers and more.
The Oakhurst Fall Festival is one of the largest events in Eastern Madera County and has morphed from a one-day festival featuring wine and chocolate to a two-day event with activities for every age group.
“I’m very excited for The Oakhurst Fall Festival as it is going to provide locals and visitors a great time as we have so much entertainment lined up for all ages, as well as local foods, wines and beer and a variety of booths,” said Anne Driscoll, one of the event organizers.
This year the addition of a midway promises to up the fun factor. A Ferris wheel, big slide, inflatable obstacle course, Tubs O’ Fun Ride and the Mind Winder will be sure to excite. Tickets for rides will be available for sale separately from admission into festival.
Music will fill the air on Friday night with the sounds of two bands - the Meltwater Bridge Band (5 piece band from Mariposa) a collaboration of originals, blues, and rock music with tight harmonies. The other band - 82 Deluxe Band based out of Hanford - is a hardworking, country group that loves to play live and get people dancing.
Saturday, Elvis will perform and in the evening, the Good Medicine Band who play acoustic, modern folk rock, jam, blues, originals and covers Folkadelik. Good Medicine consists of Debbie Sipes on guitar and vocals, Frank Sipes on bass and vocals, Mark Albosta on drums, and Jeff Hallock on harmonicas.
This festival’s family-friendly venue also offers a wide variety of children’s activities such as bounce houses, balloon animals, face painting and story time with a Pete the Cat Meet n’ Greet, sponsored by Branches Books and Gifts.
Admission is $2, and tickets for beer and wine tastings are only $1.
Details: The Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce at (559) 683-7766, or visit www.OakhurstFallFestival.com.
Event Sponsors include Vulcan Materials Company, Sierra Tel, Yosemite Bank, Donaghy Sales/Budweiser, Tenaya Lodge, The Redwoods in Yosemite, Central Valley Community Bank, Oakhurst Grocery Outlet, Visit Yosemite/Madera County, Jamison & Chappel, Nation’s Lending, Ameriprise Financial, Branches Books & Gifts, and 47th Place Carpet One.
Discounted accommodation for the event can be obtained from The Pines Resort www.basslake.com, Suite Yosemite www.suiteyosemite.com, (559) 683-7847 and Bass Lake Realty www.BassLakeRealty.com.
Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce
Comments