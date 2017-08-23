News Briefs - August 24 edition

DUI checkpoint
The Oakhurst office of the California Highway Patrol conducted a sobriety/driver license checkpoint on Highway 41 in Oakhurst Aug. 19, randomly screening 522 vehicles that passed through.
Five drivers were field tested, officials said, and were sent on their way after evaluation. There were four citations issued during the evening, for driving on a suspended license, driving without a license, expired registration, and for being younger than 21 while drinking alcohol.
Drive thru BBQ
A fundraising $10 per meal “Drive thru BBQ” will be held 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. this Saturday at True Value Hardware in Oakhurst for Clarence and Wanda Corwin who lost their home in the Detwiler Fire.
Sponsored by Lighthouse Church in Coarsegold, Dave Lombard is providing his CarBQ to cook the chicken that was donated by Foster Farms Chicken.
YLP yard sale
The Ladies of the Lakes Women’s Club will hold a YLP Community Yard Sale scholarship fundraiser for area high school graduates, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sept. 10, at the YLP Clubhouse parking lot. There will be a bake sale booth, along with many sellers all located in one spot.
Space cost to sellers is $20 per parking lot space. Applications can be found at www.ladiesofthelakes.net. Apps and vendor fees can be mailed to Ladies of the Lakes, 30250 Yosemite Springs Parkway, Coarsegold, Calif., 93614. Reservations required by Sept. 4.
Details: Carolyn Mulry, (559) 683-5611.
Boys & Girls Club car show
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., a car show and car wash benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst will be held in the Sierra Star parking lot, 49165 Road 426.
Classic cars will be on display during the free event, with prizes, raffles, vendors, and food booths. All proceeds go to the Boys & Girls Club. The first 25 participants will receive a goodie bag and dash plaque. Spectators will be able to vote for the best car in show.
Details: Lanie Suderman, (559) 760-1372, laniesuderman@yahoo.com.
Free Medicare workshop
Roloff Wealth Management will offer a free workshop on Social Security and Medicare Strategies, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., Sept. 20, at the Oakhurst Community Center.
To register: fresnosocialsecurityclass.com, or (559) 359-5850.
Mariposa Farm and Ranch Tour
The Mariposa Chamber of Commerce will hold a Farm and Ranch Tour 10- a.m. - 5 p.m., Sept. 30. The tour features five locations, which offer agriculture, heirloom vegetables and wineries. Vendors and artists will share their crafts at each location.
Tickets are $10 per adult or $25 per carload (children free). Tickets can be purchased at any tour location, or in advance at the Mariposa Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center, or online at mariposachamber.org/farmranchtour/.
Fifty percent of ticket sales will be donated to Detwiler Fire victims.
Details and location map: mariposafarmsandranches.com; or facebook.com/mariposafarmsandranches.
Art contest
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is conducting an art contest to select the design for the state’s 2017-18 upland game bird stamp. The California Upland Game Bird Stamp Art Contest is open to all U.S. residents ages 18 and over. Entries will be accepted from Oct. 30 through Nov.15.
All entries must include at least one Wilson’s snipe, preferably in a setting representative of its natural habitat in California. Entries will be judged on originality, artistic composition, anatomical accuracy and suitability for reproduction as a stamp and a print.
Details and entry forms: wildlife.ca.gov/upland-game-bird-stamp.
Tire Amnesty
North Fork Waste Tire Amnesty Day, funded by CalRecycle, will be held Aug. 25. A limit of nine tires without rims will be accepted, but no tractor/diesel tires or larger allowed. You must make reservations. No out of county tires accepted and proof of residency required.
Reservations: Madera County Code Enforcement, (559) 675-7821.
Coolwater concerts
On Saturday, Sept. 30, David Jacobs-Strain and Bob Beach will bring their country blues style to the Coolwater Ranch in Ahwahnee for its fall lineup of shows.
The suggested ticket donation is $23 per person by paying online through Paypal at Coolwater’s website, www.coolwaterconcerts.com, or $20 per person at Mountain Feed & Nursery in Coarsegold, or Oakhurst Feed & Pet Supply.
Jacobs-Strain is known as a fierce slide guitar player and poet from Oregon, while Beach’s career has spanned more than 40 years in Pennsylvania, based in blues, rock, and folk.
Wine Month
In honor of the statewide celebration of California Wine Month in September, the public is invited to visit the newly renovated Birdstone Winery in Madera to enjoy wine tasting from area wineries, samples provided by area restaurants, food producers and live music by Jazz Xperiment.
The event will be held 6 - 9 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Birdstone Winery, 9400 Road 36.
The Madera Vintners Association will also honor and award partners and associates which have influenced the area’s wine industry.
Tickets are $35 and include all wine tasting and food. Designated driver tickets are $25 and include food and complimentary water. Booth space for food vendors is free.
Details: www.MaderaWineTrail.com or contact Therese Williams at therese@yosemitethisyear.com. Dale Miller Memorial Golf Tournament
Dale Miller Golf Tournament
The 27th Annual Dale Miller Memorial Golf Tournament, sponsored by the Oakhurst Sierra Sunrise Rotary Club, will be held Sept. 30 at River Creek Golf Course. The $100 registration fee includes a shotgun start scramble, hole-in-one contest, putting contests, breakfast, lunch, dinner and an auction.
Registration and breakfast at 8 a.m., tee off at 9, happy hour at 2:30 p.m., live auction and raffle at 3:30, and dinner at 4:30.
Cost of $100 per player or $125 per player day of the event. Dinner only cost of $20.
Details: Brian Casey, (559) 400-7205, bcasey@comtechusa.com.
Small Business workshop
Learn the tips and tricks for Bank and Credit Card Reconciliation in this small business workshop, 9 a.m. to noon, Sept. 23, at the Oakhurst Library. Presented by CPA Alisa Sparks, the cost is $50.
Details/sign up: alisacpa.com, or (559) 580-5828.
CHP Start Smart
The California Highway Patrol has combined Start Smart with IMPACT in a presentation on parent/teen safe driving, 6-9 p.m., Oct. 5, at the CHP Office on Highway 49 in Oakhurst.
Learn strategies to keep your children safe on roads, graduated drivers licensing laws, and how you can help stop the number one killer of teens in America (reckless and distracted driving). You will also hear the story of a guest speaker, the presenter of the IMPACT portion, who tragically lost her son.
Details and to reserve a spot: Officer Kaci Lutz, (559) 658-6611.
Comments