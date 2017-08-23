Great Sierra River Cleanup set for Sept. 9

From 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 9, hundreds of volunteers will take to California’s lakes, rivers, and streams to remove trash from waterways as part of the 9th Annual Great Sierra River Cleanup.
Coordinated by the Sierra Nevada Conservancy, the event focuses on keeping Sierra rivers clean, and promoting community stewardship in the region where more than 60% of California’s developed water supply originates.
The region spans 25 million acres, encompasses all or part of 22 counties, and runs from the Oregon border to Kern County.
Over the last eight years, volunteers have pulled more than 800 tons of trash and recyclables out of Sierra Nevada watersheds.
“Millions of visitors come to the Sierra to enjoy the many natural benefits that the region provides,” said Jim Branham, executive officer for the Sierra Nevada Conservancy. “Investing just a few hours can make a big differ ence by keeping these important waterways clean.”
The Great Sierra River Cleanup would not be possible without the hard work of thousands of volunteers, community groups, and the California Coastal Commission, officials said.
Oakhurst cleanup
A cleanup is scheduled in Oakhurst, with volunteers signing in at 9 a.m. at the Oakhurst Library parking lot. Tools, gloves, snacks, and water will be provided and there will be a prize for the most unusual item found in the Fresno River.
Details: Oakhurst clean-up, Sandy Brinley, (559) 683-7027, www.sierranevada.ca.gov.
