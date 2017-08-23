Evacuations lifted as smoky skies remain in Yosemite from South Fork Fire

The South Fork Fire near Wawona in Yosemite National Park grew slightly overnight to 4,012 acres Wednesday morning, as evacuations were lifted on the west side of Chilnualna Creek.
The fire is now 22% contained, after it was 17% contained Tuesday. Officials said line construction around the flames, which started Aug. 13 about a mile east of Wawona, has been making significant progress. Further strengthening of those lines has been completed, and natural barriers such as the Merced River are being used to further secure those lines.
In the next 12 hours, crews - wiht 581 personnel - are continuing to construct lines, particularly to the east side of the blaze. Over 24 hours, officials said crews plan to secure the blaze’s southern ege and keep it contained at the south fork of the river.
Smoky conditions are present in many areas of the park, including the popular Yosemite Valley and around such mountains as El Capitan and Half Dome. Those with sensitivity to smoky conditions are advised to consult with their physicians, and remain inside with the windows closed.
For more information on the South Fork Fire, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5502/.
