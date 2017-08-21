No arrests made in Oakhurst DUI checkpoint

The Oakhurst office of the California Highway Patrol conducted a sobriety/driver license checkpoint on Highway 41 in Oakhurst Saturday night, randomly screening some 522 vehicles that passed through.
Five drivers were field tested, officials said, and were sent on their way after evaluation. There were four citations issued during the evening, for driving on a suspended license, driving without a license, expired registration, and for being younger than 21 while drinking alcohol.
The checkpoint was held in between Highway 49 and Road 426, in the southbound lane of Highway 41.
Staff report
