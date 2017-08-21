South Fork Fire continues to grow in Yosemite National Park

More than 700 firefighters were at work Monday to contain a raging inferno in Yosemite National Park.
The South Fork Fire, which started Aug. 13, grew to nearly 3,500 acres by Monday and was 10% contained, with 758 firefighters assigned to the incident.
It grew minimally into Monday, with thunderstorms skirting its perimeter, but the community of Wawona was put on mandatory evacuations as flames crept close to the area on Saturday.
All areas east of Highway 41, along Chilnualna Falls Road and Forest Drive, including the Big Trees Lodge (formerly known as Wawona Hotel), are under evacuation, officials said. Wawona has a population of around 1,000 to 2,000 people at any given time.
Smoky conditions can be expected in the areas of El Capitan, Yosemite High Sierra, and in canyons west of Wawona out to Mariposa, and along Highway 140 from El Portal. Chilnualna Falls trail is closed at its bottom end. The park can still be entered from both Highway 41 and Highway 140.
For information on the South Fork Fire, call (209) 379-5322 or email southforkfireinfo@gmail.com. For additional information, visit http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5502.
Staff report
