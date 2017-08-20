Man shot and killed following carjacking near Ave. 12 and Highway 41

At about 1:54 p.m. this afternoon, Madera County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a carjacking at Highway 41 and Avenue 15. According to witness statements, one of the suspects, described as a Hispanic male adult, displayed a firearm to steal the vehicle.
According to the sheriff’s report, one suspect drove the vehicle from the scene, while two suspects, also described as Hispanic male adults, fled on foot from a nearby Chevron station. The two runners were detained by citizens until California Highway Patrol arrived on scene and took them into custody.
At about 2:19 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported that the vehicle was involved in a single vehicle collision, and the driver, with a gun, fled on foot.
At about 3 p.m., a r serve deputy with the sheriff’s office observed the subject in the area of Avenue 12 and Highway 41 and reported that he was covered in dirt. The suspect was actively attempting to evade law enforcement officers as CHP officers and an Air Unit pursued him.
At one point, the CHP officer who was engaged in the foot pursuit discharged his firearm, striking the subject.
Lifesaving measures were administered by CHP officers, sheriff deputies, and fire and emergency personnel. The unidentified subject was pronounced deceased at the scene.
