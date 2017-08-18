DUI checkpoint scheduled in Eastern Madera County Saturday

On Saturday evening, the California Highway Patrol’s Oakhurst office will ramp up its enforcement on drunk or drug-impaired drivers, with additional officers out on patrol alongside a DUI checkpoint somewhere in Eastern Madera County, officials said in a release.
The checkpoint will be staffed by officers trained in detection of drivers who are drunk or using narcotics. Officers will stop vehicles passing through at random intervals. They will have breath testing devices, and will also check for those driving with a valid California driver’s license.
“All too often, members of our community are senselessly injured or killed on our local roadways by intoxicated or unlicensed drivers,” said Lt. Craig Hinch, commander of the Oakhurst office. “Our objective is to send a clear message to those individuals that consider driving and mixing alcohol or drugs, or drive when unlicensed, you will be caught and your vehicle will be towed away.”
Funding for the enforcement program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
During a similar checkpoint in May last year, officers randomly stopped 105 vehicles out of 514 that were passing through. Eight drivers were field tested, and no arrests were made with no vehicles impounded.
Drivers caught driving impaired can expect jail, license suspension, and insurance increases, as well as fines, fees, DUI classes, other expenses that can far exceed $10,000.
Staff report
