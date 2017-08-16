Daniel Casarez Fresno Bee File Photo
Daniel Casarez Fresno Bee File Photo

Local

Have old tires lying around? Here’s how to get rid of them, for free

August 16, 2017 4:07 PM

Through funding from CalRecycle, the Madera County Code Enforcement Department will host a Waste Tire Amnesty Day in North Fork on Aug. 25 , meaning up to nine tires without rims can be disposed of, entirely for free.

No large tires, such as those suited for tractors, will be accepted. Those wishing to have their tires disposed of must call and make reservations in advance. Proof of residency in Madera County is required.

To make a reservation and drop off tires, call (559) 675-7821.

Staff report

  Comments  

Videos

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space 4:32

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space
Madera DA collects letters in opposition of releasing Kenneth Jackson 4:37

Madera DA collects letters in opposition of releasing Kenneth Jackson
Dramatic video shows a helicopter snuffing out portions of a wildfire near Oakhurst 2:04

Dramatic video shows a helicopter snuffing out portions of a wildfire near Oakhurst

View More Video