Have old tires lying around? Here’s how to get rid of them, for free

Through funding from CalRecycle, the Madera County Code Enforcement Department will host a Waste Tire Amnesty Day in North Fork on Aug. 25 , meaning up to nine tires without rims can be disposed of, entirely for free.
No large tires, such as those suited for tractors, will be accepted. Those wishing to have their tires disposed of must call and make reservations in advance. Proof of residency in Madera County is required.
To make a reservation and drop off tires, call (559) 675-7821.
Staff report
