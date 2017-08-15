Back to the books with Bass Lake Joint Union

Speech Pathologist Sarah Zimmer prepares her room at Wasuma Elementary for the upcoming school year. Here Zimmer holds one of her summer purchases, the book Chalk, a wordless picture book to help students create sentences based on the photos. This is Zimmer’s third year as a speech pathologist. Along with Wasuma, she works with students at Mountain Home School, Oak Creek Intermediate, Oakhurst Head Start, as well as in a program for preschoolers. Morgan Voorhis Sierra Star