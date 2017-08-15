News Briefs - August 17 edition

Collectible book sale
The Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library will hold a collectible book sale, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19. Adult hardbacks are $2 and up; children’s hardbacks are $1 and up, and all paperbacks 50 cents and up.
All proceeds benefit the Oakhurst Library.
Details: (559) 683-7552.
Great American Eclipse
On Monday, Aug. 21, a complete solar eclipse will be visible in the entire United States. Such an eclipse hasn’t happened in 99 years.
Those outside the country will not be able to see it. The eclipse will only be available for a few minutes. Those who wish to watch the eclipse are encouraged to use protective viewing glasses.
According to a map on www.space.com, the start of a partial eclipse will happen in Oakhurst shortly after 9 a.m., before reaching its peak at 10:19 a.m.
Run for the Gold
The 15th annual Run for the Gold Car Show, hosted by Sierra Oakhurst Kiwanis Club, will begin 2-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at the Oakhurst Community Center, with a poker run and kickoff barbecue dinner at 5:30 p.m. including music and a raffle.
Tickets are $15 a person.
The car show will be held at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 9. Awards will be presented to best of show, best hot rod, and people’s choice as well as first and second place plaques for each class. Proceeds are given to Mountain Area schools in the form of mini-grants from the Kiwanis Club.
Details: (559) 683-4452, www.oakhurstkiwanis.org.
Get well wishes
Coarsegold Veterinarian Dr. Raymond Pludlow fell from his roof last month, fracturing his neck and suffering multiple skull fractures. Hospitalized for 30 days, he is now home and has another surgery upcoming soon.
For those wishing to send cards: 35335 Highway 41, Coarsegold, Calif., 93614.
Assessed property values online
Assessed value notices for the fiscal year of 2017-2018 for all properties in Madera County are now available online, Madera County Assessor Gary Svanda said.
Property owners can review their value notices by visiting https://assr.parcelquest.com/Home, then search by street address or assessor’s parcel number, which can be found in the upper-right hand corner of a property tax bill.
This helps saves tens of thousands of dollars in printing and mailing costs, Svanda said. Those who wish to obtain a printed copy can call (559) 675-7710, by visiting or sending a written request to the Madera County Assessor’s Office, 200 W. 4th Street, Madera, Calif., 93637, or by emailing assessor@co.madera.ca.gov.
CalVet Connect
The CalVet Connect newsletter is available online and features current, relevant and timely stories about work being done by the CalVet team, plus links to important veteran related articles. Visitors to the site will see new articles and videos, can sign up to receive email notifications of new content, comment on articles and submit news about other programs for sharing.
Details: www.calvet.ca.gov, or calvetconnectblog.com.
Library workshop
Five area published authors will share the “secret sauce” to becoming a successful published author, 10:30 - noon, Aug. 26, at the Oakhurst Library.
Authors Linda Kane, Krista Lynn, Sandra McCart (Masters), Cora J. Ramos and Vicki Thomas will share their personal stories and the methods they’ve used to become successful published writers.
The authors will be available to sign copies of their books that will also be on sale that day. This free event is sponsored by the Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library.
Details: (559) 683-4838.
Wine in the Woods
A new event at Tenaya Lodge, Wine in the Woods, will combine artisanal foods, hand-crafted wine from Idle Hour Winery, and great music - all under the stars at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26.
The event will also showcase Laura Chanel cheese, Harris Ranch beef and seafood from Tomales Bay. Menu items include grilled jumbo shrimp, ribeye steaks, smoked salmon fillets, grilled baby bok choy, organic portabella mushrooms, and gourmet s’mores and a nightcap around the campfire.
Attendees will be the first to taste the exclusive debut of the Idle Hour 2015 Cabernet Franc.
Guests will also be treated to the sounds of the Summerdale String Band, featuring country, folk, and blues for listening, singing along, and dancing.
The cost is $85 per person. For reservations, call (559) 692-8985. An overnight lodging and event package is available for $399 for two persons. Book online or call 866-336-6896.
Music on the Green
Jeffrey Kile Revuew and Bootstrap Circus will delight music fans for free this Friday and Saturday at the Mariposa County Art Park in the latest Music on the Green event.
On Friday, Jeffrey Kile, known for leading The Rhytmaddix, will entertain with a combination of rhythm and blues alongside multiple collaborating artists. On Saturday, Bootstrap Circus, known for mixing pop, rock, ska, world beat, and Eastern European influences will have audiences dancing and jamming along.
Both performances begin at 7 p.m. at the park, located between 4th and 5th streets in Mariposa along Highway 140.
Zen movie night
Bodhi Oak Zen Sangha will host a “Zen Movie Night” at 7 p.m. Friday, July 25 at the Bodhi Oak Zen Center, 40879 Highway 41, Suit 1-l, Oakhurst.
The movie will be Moving From Emptiness: The Life and Art of a Zen Dude. Refreshments will be served, and the suggested donation is $10.
Details: (559) 642-7470, email myogomacneil@gmail.com, or visit www.bodhioakzen.org. The group also has a Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bodhioakzen.
Bunco
The North Fork Women’s Club will hold a scholarship fundraiser - Bunco - 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., at Grace Community Church in North Fork. The $10 cost includes snacks, beverage and dessert. Cash and door prizes, and a raffle will be held.
Details: (559) 877-6554.
Frugal Friends’ Fashion Show
The Frugal Friends’ Fashion Show will be held noon to 3 p.m. this Saturday at Bandit Town in North Fork, 55420 Old Town Road (226).
Sponsored by the Friends of the North Fork Branch Library, the show features models wearing thrift store fashions of their own creation. Tickets cost $15 and include lunch, recycled accessories sale, silent auction, and raffle. Tickets sold at North Fork Library, Hardware Store and Visitor Center. Seeking donations of nearly new purses, jewelry and scarfs.
Details: Jean Russell, (559) 877-2131.
Angels Amongst Us
This is your chance to recognize the good deeds of someone in your family, organization, church, or neighborhood by nominating that person for an angel award. The Mountain Bear Fan Club will hold its Angels Amongst Us awards luncheon Nov. 5, and both nominees and nominators will be invited. There is no limit to the number of nominations, no age restrictions, or cost to you, your organization or the nominees. Every nominee will receive recognition during the program.
Nomination deadline is Oct. 2. Forms can be picked up at Dorsey’s Hallmark, Yosemite Bank, Bank of America, and Sierra Tel.
Details: (559) 683-1111.
Fall Festival advertising
The 25th Annual Fall Festival, sponsored by the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held Oct. 13-14. The Sierra Star will have a special tab (which will publish Oct. 12), with advertising available by contacting Claudia Zimmerly at (559) 514-1949, cfleming@sierrastar.com or Dawn Ryan at (559) 514-1910, dryan@sierrastar.com.
The Fall Festival is a community event to benefit the Oakhurst area.
Correction
In last week’s story on becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer (Sierra Star Aug. 10 edition), the contact number for CASA was given as (559) 224-6485. The correct number is (559) 244-6485. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.
