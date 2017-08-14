Elderly woman airlifted after running red light, crashing into two vehicles in Oakhurst

A 90-year-old woman from Oakhurst was airlifted with significant injuries Monday afternoon after officers said she ran a red light at Highway 41 and Road 426 and slammed into two vehicles before hitting a wall.
Audrey Mason was northbound in a blue 2005 Lincoln LS sedan on Highway 41 around 4 p.m. when witnesses told California Highway Patrol officers she ran the red light at the intersection with Road 426. She first struck the driver’s side of a red Honda Odyssey minivan driven by Kelly Petrash, 57 of Camarillo, who had turned from Road 426 onto Highway 41 northbound with three passengers.
Mason then veered to the left, CHP officers said, striking a blue 2013 Dodge Dart driven by Brian Casey, 40 of Oakhurst. Mason, driving alone, was the lone person injured in the crash.
Witnesses told officers Mason then appeared to step on the gas and drifted off the right side of the road, slamming into a brick wall in front of the Century 21 Ditton Office shortly north of the intersection.
She suffered a compound fracture to her arm and potentially other injuries, officers said. Mason was pinned inside the vehicle for a short period before she was extricated, then taken by Sierra Ambulance to the Vons in Oakhurst, where a Skylife helicopter transported her to Community Regional Medical Center of Fresno around 4:40 p.m.. Her medical condition was not immediately available. When she was removed from the sedan, she was responsive but in immense pain.
No alcohol or drugs were suspected in the wreck, officers said. Both the Dart and LS had to be towed with significant damages, while the Odyssey was drivable with a scrape to the driver’s side.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
