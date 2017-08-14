Local

South Fork Fire

August 14, 2017 10:18 AM

The South Fork Fire is burning in the South Fork of the Merced River, 1 mile upstream from Swinging Bridge. It is on a south south-west aspect in steep, rocky, inaccessible terrain. The fire is burning in an area of heavy tree mortality due to bark beetle infestation and poor forest health. Due to the proximity of the community of Wawona, as well as the challenging terrain, the primary objective is firefighter and public safety.

Basic Information

Current as: of 8/13/2017, 7:55:27 PM

Incident Type Wildfire: Cause Unknown

Date of Origin: Sunday August 13th, 2017 approx. 02:30 AM

Location: 1.5 miles east of the community of Wawona

Incident Commander: Jeff Pirog

Current Situation

Total Personnel: 25

Size: 400 Acres

Fuels Involved: Timber (Litter and Understory) Brush (2 feet)

Significant Events: Extreme, Group Torching, Short Crown Runs, Uphill Runs

Outlook

Planned Actions: Continue to utilize air resources and tie fire into natural barriers. Assess need for trail closures.

Projected Incident Activity: 12 hours: Continue to aggressively suppress fire spread toward community of Wawona on west flank of fire. SCA Camp and homes and Chilnualna Falls Ridge, voluntary evacuation. 24 hours: Prepare community for potential evacuations.

