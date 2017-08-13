Hansen, Smith, Peek, Brown and Wilkins inducted into Yosemite High Football Wall of Fame

Badger pride was abundant Saturday night at the Oakhurst Elks Lodge as one coach and four great Yosemite High football players were inducted into the Yosemite Football Wall of Fame.
Current Badger head football coach JD Burnett served as master of ceremonies at the dinner attended by 130, that honored former players Quint Brown (class of 2003), Danny Smith (1988), Justen Peek (2002), and Aaron Wilkins (2006).
Eric Hansen, YHS science teacher and the first football coach at the school, was honored posthumously.
Wilkins, now a line coach at Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA., was unable to attend the event.
Last year was the inaugural Wall of Fame dinner that honored Chris Mullins (class of 1984), Bonner Cunnings (1991), Roosevelt Cooks (2001), Cole Popovich (2003), and retired coach (1979-1989) and former Yosemite Unified School District Superintendent Steve Raupp.
YHS Football Booster Club President Erik Peterson said the decision was made a year ago to have a Wall of Fame for YHS football due to the long list of talented athletes that have been a part of Badger football history.
This story will be updated.
Staff Report
