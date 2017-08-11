Here's how to protect your home with defensible space

After the rampaging Detwiler Fire devastated a large portion of Mariposa County in July, the importance of keeping defensible space around homes and property was made all the more clear. The defensible space inspection team from Cal Fire's Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit offers these tips on how to make sure your home is one that can be saved during wildfires.
Cal Fire
Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

An apartment complex on River Park Road in Oakhurst, located on a portion of Fresno River known as China Creek, was flooded out on its lower level on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

If you enjoy getting local news via Facebook, you may want to follow these steps to make sure you aren't missing stories from the Sierra Star. Here are the steps for prioritizing content in your Facebook Newsfeed, for desktop and mobile.

President Barack Obama celebrates virtues of scenic natural places

President Barack Obama and the First Family visited Yosemite on the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service, spending Father’s Day weekend sightseeing Yosemite Valley in Yosemite National Park, California. Saturday, Obama spoke to a select crowd about the importance of preserving the country's natural spaces.

Total eclipse of the sun over U.S. Aug. 21 will cast a shadow even on Fresno

The U.S. will experience a total eclipse of the sun Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The eclipse will be visible - weather permitting - across all of North America. The whole continent will experience a partial eclipse lasting two to three hours. Halfway through the event, anyone within a 60 to 70 mile-wide path from Oregon to South Carolina will experience a total eclipse. During those brief moments when the moon completely blocks the sun’s bright face for more than two minutes, day will turn into night, making visible the otherwise hidden solar corona, the sun’s outer atmosphere. Bright stars and planets will become visible as well.

What you need to know about the Great American Eclipse

The United States will get a rare astrological treat Aug. 21. That's the day of the "Great American Eclipse." It's the first total solar eclipse to cross the entire U.S. in 99 years. The Fresno area won't have a total eclipse, but still will get an awe-inspiring show.