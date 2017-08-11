Oakhurst Elementary School’s lead maintenance Chuck Kramer dumps wood chips on the playground used by the kindergartner and first grade classes.
Preparing for more than 4,000 students when Mountain Area schools reopen next week

August 11, 2017 3:00 PM

There is a flurry of activity on school campuses throughout the Mountain Area this week as Yosemite, Chawanakee, and Bass Lake Joint Union school districts prepare for more than 4,000 students who will be returning to classes Thursday, Aug. 17.

Maintenance workers are out in force, painting rooms, shoveling wood chips, hosing down bathrooms, and cleaning classroom clutter. Groundskeepers are seeding lawns and mowing others, replacing railroad ties with landscaping blocks, and planting trees. And teachers are putting the final touches on lesson plans and organizing classrooms, while staff members are busy ensuring everything runs smoothly when it comes to student schedules.

Law enforcement officials remind the public that when classes get underway Aug. 17, that means school buses will be back on the road and all vehicles, even in the opposite lane of a two-lane roadway, must stop when its lights are on and students are entering or exiting the bus. Students will also be out walking along or near roadways, and officials ask all drivers to drive slowly, and cautiously, especially near school zones, to ensure safety for everyone.

