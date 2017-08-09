Food drive brings in more than $4,400 for Oakhurst Manna House

With community support, Oakhurst’s Grocery Outlet Bargain Market raised $4,442 for Manna House during July from the “Independence From Hunger,” food drive.
This is the fourth year Brandon and Jessica Steele, owners of the market, have participated in Grocery Outlet’s national campaign.
Mountain Area residents tripled the amount collected last year, with $3,601 in cash and $841 in food purchased at the market.
The July food drive was important to Manna House, because donations this time of year are sparse.
“This food drive really helps as non-perishable food is desperately needed during a time when donations are slow,” Manna House Director Tom Nicolulis said. “Through their generosity, the market’s customers are bringing some comfort to those in need.”
Pre-made bags of groceries at the check stands, between $5 and $10, made it very convenient for shoppers to donate to the cause by just putting one of the bags in their cart at checkout. Anyone purchasing a pre-made bag or making a $5 cash donation received a coupon good for $5 off a minimum $25 purchase at the market.
The top three market cashiers who took in the most money and groceries bags during July were Robin Krotzer ($1,311), Tia Deemer ($860), and Mikayla McCoy ($378).
Manna House is the non-denominational, nonprofit program that assists those in need in the Mountain Area. The program is funded 100% by donations, and is affiliated with the Mountain Ministerial Association.
Details: Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, 7 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. daily, 40301 Junction Drive, (559) 683-2400. Manna House, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday - Friday, 40390 Junction Drive, (559) 683-6262.
