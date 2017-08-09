Food drive brings in more than $4,400 for Oakhurst Manna House

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market collected $4,442 in groceries and cash (for gift cards) from customers during the month of July to benefit Manna House. From left, Robin Krotzer, Bruce Bartlett of Manna House, market owners Brandon and Jessica Steele, Tia Deemer and Mikayla McCoy. “Thanks to the community for stepping up yet again and helping out our mountain neighbors,” Brandon said. Brian Wilkinson Sierra Star