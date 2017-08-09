News Briefs - August 10 edition

Detwiler Fire caused by firearms
The Detwiler Fire, a raging blaze that forced thousands to evacuate and destroyed 63 homes in Mariposa County, was caused by someone using a firearm on public lands, Cal Fire investigators said.
Anyone with information regarding the person, or persons responsible for starting the fire is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at (559) 498-7867. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible. Callers can remain anonymous.
To date, the Detwiler Fire has burned 81,826 acres, destroyed 131 structures, and is 98% contained. It began around 4 p.m. July 16 in the Hunters Valley area two miles east of Lake McClure.
Erna’s to host fundraiser for Detwiler victims
This Sunday an Erna’s Elderberry House brunch ($68 per person) will benefit victims of the Detwiler Fire in Mariposa County. There will be two seatings - 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m..
Sponsor tables, for up to six guests, will also be available for $650 to $1,000. Auction items will be available, including gift certificates, cooking classes and wine.
Details: (559) 683-6860, www.chateausureau.com.
Blood drive
The Ladies of the Lakes will hold a blood drive 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Aug. 26, in the Yosemite Lakes Park Clubhouse. The Central Valley Blood Bank is in need of all blood types. Be sure to hydrate well and eat prior to giving blood.
Details: (559) 389-5600.
Bonanza Night
The Chawanakee Educational Foundation will present Bonanza Night, Sept. 23, at Bandit Town (55420 Road 226 in North Fork). Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner begins at 6, and games from 7-10, with prizes awarded immediately after.
Pre-sale single ticket prices to Sept. 19, $35 for those 21 and older. After Sept. 19, $40 for those 21 and older. Reserve a table for eight at a special price of $150 to Sept. 19, and $300 after that date.
Tickets, available at Chawanakee school offices and the district office, include dinner, fun money, buy-in, prizes and no host bar (beer and wine). North Fork Women’s Club Famous Desserts will be available for purchase.
Dress in western attire to enter a free surprise raffle.
All proceeds benefit the Chawanakee Unified School District’s schools and programs.
Details: (559) 877-4458, or cef.chawanakee@gmail.com.
Habitat for Humanity
Bridal Veil Brewing is teaming with St. Joseph Church in Mariposa to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity by donating a keg of beer. Come to the brewery blessing 6 p.m., Aug. 14, before moving on to the church hall for poker, beer and potluck refreshments from 7-9 p.m., with half the proceeds going directly to Habitat for Humanity, and the other half going to the winner.
Cost of a $20 donation will get you $10 in chips and free beer.
Details: Cheryl Zellhoefer, (408) 813-3611.
Pancake breakfast for fire relief
The Chowchilla Mountain Women’s Club Pancake Breakfast will be held this Saturday, 8-10 a.m., at the Ponderosa Basin Fire Station, 5618 Creel Rd., Mariposa. There is no charge for the breakfast but donations are welcome and will be forwarded to the Detwiler Fire Relief Fund.
Details: Margie Robinson, (209) 769-6031.
Hot August Nights
Classic and custom cars, music and food booths will be in the middle of North Fork, 3-8 p.m. this Saturday for Hot August Night Classic Car Show. For car registration forms and additional information, visit www.northforkcommerce.com.
Oakhurst/Coarsegold Tea Party meeting
At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, the Oakhurst/Coarsegold Tea Party will hold an action meeting at Yosemite Gateway Inn to discuss “The State of Jefferson” movement in California.
Speakers will include David Titchnal, a business owner and leader of the movement in Tuolumne County, Allan Romander, an agronomist who leads it in Stanislaus County, and Madera County Sheriff Jay Varney, who will give an update on gun laws in the state and how drones can be used to prevent crime.
Details: matp@sti.net, (559) 642-4921.
Wilderness slide show
Naturalist and wilderness expert Suzanne Swedo will share her many experiences during a slideshow presentation at 6 p.m., Aug. 16, at Sierra Nevada Trading Company, 41969 Highway 41 (next to Reimers Candies).
Swedo has explored Yosemite for more than 50 years, worked as a naturalist/guide for the Yosemite Conservancy for 30 years, and written popular hiking guides.
Details: Sierra Nevada Trading Company, Annie Scott, (559) 676-7007.
Comments