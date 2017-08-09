Only Sierra Star selling advertising in 2018 visitor guide

It’s been reported that a company is making telemarketing calls to businesses throughout Madera County to advertise in the Visit Yosemite / Madera County 2018 Visitors Guide that is not affiliated with the Visit Yosemite / Madera County Visitors Bureau.
“It seems that a company is using last year’s visitors guide to sell advertising for some other publication, and I wanted to alert you to this matter,” an advertiser emailed Rhonda Salisbury, CEO of Visit Yosemite Madera County Visitors Bureau.
The business, who wished not to be named, said they received a call from someone selling ads to go in a community magazine that was to be distributed to hotels and gas stations in the area.
“I was told that 2,500 of these magazines are printed quarterly and I could renew my same quarter page ad right then for $349. The salesperson had my business name, web site, email and phone number and was apparently looking at an ad of mine,” said the owner of the business. “I previously have had an ad in the Madera County Visitors Guide and wondered if that was what she was talking about. I was referred to a web page where I could look at previous years issues. When I looked at the site, it was indeed our visitors guide.”
Salisbury sent an email to visitor bureau partners who have advertised in past guides, stating “There is a company calling our partners from our visitors guide and trying to sell advertisement to our 2018 guide. They send you to a link on our website to show you last year’s guide. The Sierra Star publishes our guide and the Star’s two advertising representatives, Claudia Zimmerly and Dawn Ryan, are the only legitimate contacts for our 2018 visitors guide.”
The Sierra Star publishes 100,000 of the guides.
Those interested in advertising in the 2018 Visit Yosemite / Madera County should contact Zimmerly or Ryan at (559) 683-4464, czimmerly@sierrastar.com, dryan@sierrastar.com. The deadline for advertising in the 2008 Visitor Guide is Sept. 8.
