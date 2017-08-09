Wheeler to host town hall in Bass Lake Thursday

Madera County District 5 Supervisor Tom Wheeler plans to host his latest town hall meeting from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Pines Resort in Bass Lake.
Topics to be discussed include updates from Madera County’s Sheriff’s Office, Public Works Department, Fire Department, and Cal Fire, as well as time to discuss the Bass Lake community and ask questions of Wheeler or other officials.
After the Bass Lake event, Wheeler’s next town hall is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 12, at Wasuma Elementary School in Ahwahnee.
Details: (559) 662-6050.
Staff report
