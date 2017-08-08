Huey Lewis & The News at Chukchansi Gold Thursday night

One of America’s great rock & roll bands, Huey Lewis and The News, hits the Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino stage at 8 p.m. Thursday night.
As the band enters its 38th year together, their contagious brand of music has outlasted countless trends and is as fresh today as ever.
Formed from two rival Bay Area bands in 1979, they continue to thrill audiences worldwide, selling more than 20 million albums in the process, earning them the right to mark their place on the pop history map.
These Grammy Award winners have written and performed such classic Top 10 hits as Heart of Rock & Roll, Stuck With You, I Want A New Drug, If This Is It, Hip To Be Square, Do You Believe In Love, and Workin’ For A Livin’.
The group also wrote and performed The Power of Love and Back in Time for the hit film Back to the Future. The Power of Love, nominated for an Academy Award, went to NO. 1 on Billboard’s singles chart, and was a smash hit worldwide.
As great a recording career as the band has had, there is something special about a Huey Lewis & The News live show. They incorporate a variety of musical influences including R&B and soul to create their own unique sound.
Details: Reserved tickets are $50 and $60. Receive a $5 discount on tickets at the Chukchansi Gift Basket. (559) 692-5200.
