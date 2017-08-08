Victim identified in Oakhurst pot grow shooting case

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in Monday evening’s fatal shooting as Timothy Fadgen, 47 of Oakhurst.
Fadgen was killed after he confronted three Hispanic adult males about them trespassing to grow marijuana near his home on the 52000 block of Road 423, Sheriff’s Lt. Zack Zamudio said.
Zamudio said information has not yet been released on the size of the grow, whether it was related to any cartels, or if Fadgen had previous interactions with the three men being sought by the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP (7867).
The three men fled the area around 7:30 p.m. Monday, using a minivan either blue or green in color with tinted windows, Zamudio said.
No further information was immediately available Tuesday morning.
Comments