Mark Evan Smith Sierra Star
Mark Evan Smith Sierra Star

Local

Victim identified in Oakhurst pot grow shooting case

By Mark Evan Smith

msmith@sierrastar.com

August 08, 2017 10:16 AM

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in Monday evening’s fatal shooting as Timothy Fadgen, 47 of Oakhurst.

Fadgen was killed after he confronted three Hispanic adult males about them trespassing to grow marijuana near his home on the 52000 block of Road 423, Sheriff’s Lt. Zack Zamudio said.

Zamudio said information has not yet been released on the size of the grow, whether it was related to any cartels, or if Fadgen had previous interactions with the three men being sought by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP (7867).

The three men fled the area around 7:30 p.m. Monday, using a minivan either blue or green in color with tinted windows, Zamudio said.

No further information was immediately available Tuesday morning.

  Comments  

Videos

Madera DA collects letters in opposition of releasing Kenneth Jackson

Madera DA collects letters in opposition of releasing Kenneth Jackson 4:37

Madera DA collects letters in opposition of releasing Kenneth Jackson
Dramatic video shows a helicopter snuffing out portions of a wildfire near Oakhurst 2:04

Dramatic video shows a helicopter snuffing out portions of a wildfire near Oakhurst
Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods 1:17

Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

View More Video