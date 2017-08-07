Oakhurst man fatally shot over a marijuana grow on Road 423

An adult man has died from apparent gunshot wounds sustained around 7:30 p.m. Monday at a home on Road 423 in between Oakhurst and Bass Lake, Madera County Sheriff’s Cmdr. Bill Ward confirmed.
Ward said the sheriff’s office is searching for three Hispanic adult males that are believed to have been involved in the man’s death. The crime is being treated as a murder investigation, Ward said, and the three suspects have not been located.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP (7867).
Ward said the man, whose name was not released, died from gunshot wounds likely to his upper torso at a home in the 52000 block of Road 423.
Ward said shortly after 7 p.m., the three suspects arrived at the property, possibly to check on what he called a “trespass marijuana grow.” An argument took place, and the man, a resident at the home who wasn’t growing marijuana, was fatally shot, Ward said.
The three suspects immediately left the area, Ward said.
Ward said sheriff’s deputies are searching for a minivan that the three men may have used to flee the area. He said it was unclear whether the van was blue, green, grey, or a combination of those colors.
The make and model of the van weren’t known, Ward said.
Residents are asked to avoid the area as the sheriff’s office performs its investigation.
This is the first reported murder in the Mountain Area this calendar year, Ward said.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
