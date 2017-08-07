Madera County Vector Control biologist Trinidad Reyes will present a workshop about mosquito awareness at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Oakhurst Branch Library.
Mosquito awareness workshop at Oakhurst Library Aug. 12

August 07, 2017 11:17 AM

Trinidad Reyes, an assistant biologist with the Madera County Vector Control District, said part of his job is “promoting public awareness about mosquitoes in an effort to make our communities safer.”

This Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Reyes will present a workshop at the Oakhurst Branch Library’s Community Room about the lifestyle and habitats of mosquitoes.

Part of Reyes’s job in Madera County is overseeing trapping, monitoring mosquito populations and the prevalence of diseases, overseeing the county’s fish program, designing traps and searching for more effective ways to eliminate mosquito sources.

“Unchecked mosquito sources can breed unreasonable amounts of mosquitoes in a relatively quick time,” Reyes said, citing a family with a leaky pipe under their house that became a constant breeding source for mosquitoes.

Some common mosquitoes Reyes will discuss are the Aedes aegypti, the primary vector for transmitting Zika, dengue fever, chikungunya and yellow fever - Culex tarsalis, also known as the Western Encephalitis Mosquito - and Culex quinquefasciatus, which transmits West Nile fever.

The free event is sponsored by the Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library (FOBL).

Details: Oakhurst Branch Library, 49044 Civic Circle Drive, (559) 683-4838, www.oakhurstfobl.com.

